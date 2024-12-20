Debate Erupts Over Law and Order in Chhattisgarh Assembly

The Congress party sparked a heated debate in the Chhattisgarh Assembly over what they claimed was a breakdown of law and order under the BJP government's rule. Despite their attempts to prompt a discussion through an adjournment motion, the move was quashed by Speaker Raman Singh, following Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma's defense of the state police's actions.

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel strongly criticized the rise in crimes such as rape, gang wars, and trafficking, attributing this increase to government inefficiencies. He accused the police of targeting opposition leaders instead of criminals. The session took a contentious turn when Congress raised slogans and challenged the government's stance.

In his response, Deputy CM Sharma highlighted the efforts of the police in controlling crime, including significant seizures of narcotics in 2024. Despite the opposition's objections and attempts to disrupt proceedings, Speaker Singh maintained his stance by rejecting their motion, though he later revoked the suspension of Congress MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)