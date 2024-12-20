Left Menu

Allegations Mount Against 'Mastermind' in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve alleges that Walmik Karad, the reputed mastermind in the Beed sarpanch murder, is hiding in Nagpur and being shielded by government inaction. Deshmukh, the sarpanch, was killed after interfering in an extortion attempt on a local energy company by Karad and others. Police have arrested four suspects, but Karad remains uncharged, amidst opposition claims he's linked to a state minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development within the Maharashtra legislative council, Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve has raised serious allegations, asserting that Walmik Karad, the alleged mastermind behind the brutal murder of a Beed village head, is evading arrest under the government's tacit protection.

The ordeal traces back to the abduction and tragic death of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, on December 9. Deshmukh had confronted an extortion attempt against an energy company, purportedly orchestrated by Karad and accomplices. Despite the arrest of four individuals, Danve insists that Karad remains shielded due to his alleged connections with NCP minister Dhananjay Munde.

As debates heat up during the Maharashtra legislature's winter session, Danve is urging decisive action from the state government, questioning its willingness to confront significant criminal undertakings within its jurisdiction. He emphasizes the necessity for transparency and justice for the people of Beed district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

