Allegations Mount Against 'Mastermind' in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

In a shocking development within the Maharashtra legislative council, Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve has raised serious allegations, asserting that Walmik Karad, the alleged mastermind behind the brutal murder of a Beed village head, is evading arrest under the government's tacit protection.

The ordeal traces back to the abduction and tragic death of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, on December 9. Deshmukh had confronted an extortion attempt against an energy company, purportedly orchestrated by Karad and accomplices. Despite the arrest of four individuals, Danve insists that Karad remains shielded due to his alleged connections with NCP minister Dhananjay Munde.

As debates heat up during the Maharashtra legislature's winter session, Danve is urging decisive action from the state government, questioning its willingness to confront significant criminal undertakings within its jurisdiction. He emphasizes the necessity for transparency and justice for the people of Beed district.

(With inputs from agencies.)