Supreme Court Demands Answers on Missing Idol Theft Files
The Supreme Court has demanded an explanation from the Tamil Nadu government regarding the disappearance of files linked to idol theft FIRs. With only some files recovered and attempts to file new FIRs, concerns of a conspiracy have been raised, indicating negligence in handling these cases of valuable artifact theft.
The disappearance of 41 crucial files tied to idol theft cases from police custody has been labeled as shocking by the Supreme Court, which has demanded an explanation from the Tamil Nadu government.
In response to the alarming incident, Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih have instructed the Home Department Secretary to submit an affidavit and attend a virtual hearing on January 31, 2025, explaining the government's position on negligence claims.
Despite tracing 27 files and filing 11 new FIRs, concerns persist over whether fresh filings serve as a defense for the accused. Petitioner Elephant G Rajendran highlights the thefts' magnitude, citing potential conspiracies within law enforcement and bureaucracy.
