Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Addresses Sectarian Violence with Bunker Dismantling Initiative

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced plans to dismantle all private bunkers in the violence-hit Kurram district, aiming to restore peace after sectarian clashes left over 130 dead. The move follows an indefinite ceasefire between the warring Alizai and Bagan tribes.

The Apex Committee, led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has declared that sustainable peace is unattainable without removing heavy weaponry. This decision comes on the heels of violent clashes that erupted on November 22, leading to significant casualties and disrupting essential supplies.

Ongoing talks with both tribes aim to achieve a lasting peace agreement. Meanwhile, emergency medicine and vaccines have been airlifted to the district as routes remain blocked due to security concerns. The provincial government insists on taking effective steps to ensure peace in the region.

