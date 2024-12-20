Delhi Court Orders Show cause for Police Lapse in Acid Attack Case
A Delhi court has issued a showcause notice to two police officers for a lapse in evidence handling in an acid attack case. The officials failed to seize crucial evidence at the crime scene. The court is examining witnesses in a case involving severe accusations of wrongful confinement and assault.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:22 IST
In a pivotal development, a Delhi court has delivered a showcause notice to two police officials for their failure to preserve critical evidence in an acid attack case, indicating a serious oversight.
Additional sessions judge Dhirendra Rana spotlighted the evidence mishandling during a case review involving the Shahbad Dairy police station, classified under IPC Sections 326A, 328, and 342.
This directive came after it emerged that essential evidence—acid stains on a mattress—was initially overlooked by the first investigating officer, necessitating subsequent action by another officer.
