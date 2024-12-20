Left Menu

Delhi Court Orders Show cause for Police Lapse in Acid Attack Case

A Delhi court has issued a showcause notice to two police officers for a lapse in evidence handling in an acid attack case. The officials failed to seize crucial evidence at the crime scene. The court is examining witnesses in a case involving severe accusations of wrongful confinement and assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:22 IST
Delhi Court Orders Show cause for Police Lapse in Acid Attack Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal development, a Delhi court has delivered a showcause notice to two police officials for their failure to preserve critical evidence in an acid attack case, indicating a serious oversight.

Additional sessions judge Dhirendra Rana spotlighted the evidence mishandling during a case review involving the Shahbad Dairy police station, classified under IPC Sections 326A, 328, and 342.

This directive came after it emerged that essential evidence—acid stains on a mattress—was initially overlooked by the first investigating officer, necessitating subsequent action by another officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024