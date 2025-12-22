Acid Attack Shocks Beauty Parlour Owner in Mokama
A beauty parlour owner was allegedly attacked with acid in Mokama, near Patna. The attack occurred as she returned home on Sunday night. Two men on a motorcycle reportedly perpetrated the act. The woman sustained minor burns and is in stable condition. Authorities are investigating.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:01 IST
An alleged acid attack has left a local beauty parlour owner injured in Mokama, on the outskirts of Patna, police reported on Monday.
The 40-year-old victim was targeted around Sunday night as she headed home after closing her parlour. According to authorities, two assailants on a motorcycle approached her and threw acid.
The woman, fortunately, suffered only minor burns on her face and was quickly transported to a hospital by bystanders. Her condition is reportedly stable, and police have commenced a search for the attackers. The motive remains unclear as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
