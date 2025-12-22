Acid Attack Shocks Beauty Parlour Owner in Mokama

An alleged acid attack has left a local beauty parlour owner injured in Mokama, on the outskirts of Patna, police reported on Monday.

The 40-year-old victim was targeted around Sunday night as she headed home after closing her parlour. According to authorities, two assailants on a motorcycle approached her and threw acid.

The woman, fortunately, suffered only minor burns on her face and was quickly transported to a hospital by bystanders. Her condition is reportedly stable, and police have commenced a search for the attackers. The motive remains unclear as investigations continue.

