Tragic Missile Strike: Casualties in Kursk Region

A Ukrainian missile strike on the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk region has reportedly resulted in multiple casualties, according to the country's Investigative Committee.

While the committee did not disclose specific figures, the region's governor confirmed the use of U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets in the attack.

The Mash Telegram channel reported that seven people, including a child, were killed, although this information remains unverified.

(With inputs from agencies.)