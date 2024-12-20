Pralhad Joshi Urges Enhanced Participation in PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Pralhad Joshi, urged citizens to take full advantage of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, a transformative scheme providing up to 300 units of free electricity per household. Speaking at a review meeting in Kolkata, Shri Joshi emphasized the scheme's potential to revolutionize energy access and alleviate energy expenses for millions of households. The meeting involved officials from renewable energy organizations in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and eight northeastern states.

Shri Joshi expressed concern over the progress of the scheme in West Bengal, urging state officials to enhance its implementation. He revealed that the scheme aims to provide free electricity to one crore households, with a total central government allocation of Rs 75,021 crore. The Minister also requested additional support from the West Bengal government, noting that state-level subsidies alongside central assistance could significantly amplify the scheme's impact.

Scheme Milestones and Appeal for Non-Political Implementation

Highlighting the scheme’s achievements, Shri Joshi reported that nationwide registration for the PM Surya Ghar scheme has reached 1.5 crore households, with over 7.06 lakh homes already benefitting from free electricity. He stressed the importance of implementing the scheme in a non-partisan manner to ensure its benefits reach citizens without political interference.

The Minister also encouraged states to propose additional subsidies to complement the central funding, making the scheme even more attractive and beneficial to residents.

Engagement with Vendors and Service Providers

In addition to reviewing progress, Shri Joshi held discussions with solar panel installation vendors and service providers from West Bengal. The Minister addressed their challenges and explored potential solutions to streamline rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar scheme. He highlighted the importance of partnerships between the government and private sector to enhance implementation efficiency.

Key Participants and Discussions

The meeting was attended by Shri Sudeep Jain, Additional Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), senior officials from the participating states, representatives from Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), power distribution companies (DISCOMs), and renewable energy agencies. Discussions focused on strategies to accelerate renewable energy adoption, tackle implementation bottlenecks, and improve public awareness about the scheme.

Path Forward

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana aims to create a transformative impact by promoting renewable energy while reducing energy costs for households. Shri Joshi emphasized that by harnessing solar energy and involving both central and state governments, the scheme can contribute significantly to India’s renewable energy goals and improve the lives of millions.

Additional Initiatives Discussed

Shri Joshi highlighted plans to integrate advanced solar technology, streamline subsidy disbursal processes, and expand public outreach programs to ensure more citizens are aware of and can benefit from the scheme. He also underlined the role of rooftop solar installations in achieving India’s commitment to sustainable development and clean energy transitions.

By fostering collaboration between central and state governments, local agencies, and private stakeholders, the PM Surya Ghar scheme is poised to accelerate India’s renewable energy journey while bringing tangible benefits to its citizens.