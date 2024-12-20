Left Menu

MGNREGS Job Card Deletion and Issuance Update: A Critical Review

Over 35 lakh MGNREGS job cards have been deleted as of December 2024 due to various reasons, including duplication, incorrectness, or inactivity. Conversely, more than 38 lakh new job cards were issued. Aadhar linkage is not a reason for deletion; states are tasked with updating this dynamic database.

In the latest developments affecting the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the government reported to the Rajya Sabha that over 35 lakh job cards were deleted in the current fiscal year, while more than 38 lakh new ones were issued.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan, clarified that job cards are not deleted due to Aadhaar linkage issues. Reasons for deletions include duplication, inaccuracies, unwillingness of households to work, or permanent relocation. States are responsible for this ongoing update process.

Importantly, beneficiaries whose job cards were deleted can reactivate them if they later wish to participate in the scheme. All changes to the job card database must be publicly disclosed and reported to ensure transparency, a responsibility underscored to state governments during regular review meetings.

