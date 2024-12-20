Shiv Sena (UBT) Actions Prompt Apology in Workplace Dispute
The Shiv Sena (UBT) intervened after an employee in a Mumbai company allegedly threatened his Maharashtrian colleague. The incident, involving a derogatory comment, was addressed by the party, leading to the employee's apology.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:50 IST
- Country:
- India
An employee from a Mumbai-based company was reportedly reprimanded by Shiv Sena (UBT) for allegedly threatening a Maharashtrian colleague.
The party, led by Uddhav Thackeray, took to social media to highlight the incident where the employee used derogatory language, calling his colleague names.
Representatives from the party visited the company's office, resulting in the employee issuing an apology for his actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Demands Apology for Defamatory Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
Sonowal seeks apology from Cong for its 'total failure' in Northeast
Verstappen's Apology & McLaren Triumph: Drama at Abu Dhabi GP
Apology in Lok Sabha: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's Remorse Over Remarks
Lok Sabha Chaos: TMC's Apology Sparks Unending Uproar