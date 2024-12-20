Delhi High Court Addresses RTI Status of 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra'

In a recent hearing, the Delhi High Court advised an RTI applicant to petition the central information commissioner to resolve whether 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' qualifies as a public authority under the Right to Information Act.

Neeraj Sharma, the applicant, challenged the central information commissioner and governmental position that the trust is neither government-owned, controlled, nor financed. Advocate Prashant Bhushan emphasized that the trust's formation stems from a Supreme Court directive, arguing it should adhere to RTI norms.

With Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma indicating no objection, the court suggested judicial review by the CIC, expecting an expedited resolution on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)