Network Testing Misunderstood as Recce Outside Politician's Residence

Two men testing a mobile network outside Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's bungalow were mistaken for suspicious individuals, prompting a police investigation. They were employees conducting network tests for telecom companies, as confirmed after police intervened and contacted the firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:27 IST
A suspect sighting near the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's bungalow in Bhandup caused a stir on Friday morning. Locals noticed two men on a motorcycle outside the property and reported it to Raut's younger brother, MLA Sunil Raut.

Upon receiving the alert, officers from Kanjurmarg police station arrived promptly at the scene. CCTV footage showed the men staying in the area briefly before leaving. Their actions were initially perceived as a reconnaissance attempt.

However, investigations revealed that the pair were employees of the firms Cellplan and Insta ICT, conducting mobile network tests for Jio Mobile. The police confirmed their identities with the respective companies, mitigating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

