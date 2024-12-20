Network Testing Misunderstood as Recce Outside Politician's Residence

A suspect sighting near the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's bungalow in Bhandup caused a stir on Friday morning. Locals noticed two men on a motorcycle outside the property and reported it to Raut's younger brother, MLA Sunil Raut.

Upon receiving the alert, officers from Kanjurmarg police station arrived promptly at the scene. CCTV footage showed the men staying in the area briefly before leaving. Their actions were initially perceived as a reconnaissance attempt.

However, investigations revealed that the pair were employees of the firms Cellplan and Insta ICT, conducting mobile network tests for Jio Mobile. The police confirmed their identities with the respective companies, mitigating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)