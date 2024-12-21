Left Menu

Eight Convicted in Notorious Samuel Paty Beheading Case

France's anti-terrorism court convicted eight people for their involvement in the 2020 murder of teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded near Paris after displaying cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his students. The case highlighted tensions around secularism and freedom of expression in France.

Updated: 21-12-2024 01:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 01:23 IST
France's anti-terrorism court delivered a verdict on Friday, convicting eight individuals in connection with the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty in 2020. Paty, who was 47, was tragically killed near Paris on October 16, 2020, after displaying cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a classroom debate on free speech.

The attack was committed by an 18-year-old Russian of Chechen origin, who was subsequently shot dead by police. Investigations revealed that several of those convicted provided assistance to the perpetrator or orchestrated a hate campaign online leading up to the killing.

The murder of Paty sent shockwaves across France, leaving a lasting impact, with many schools now bearing his name. The incident unfolded alongside protests in numerous Muslim countries and online calls for violence against France, particularly targeting the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, known for its contentious caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

