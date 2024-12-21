US and Israeli Officials Deny Reports of Spyware Sale Approval
U.S. and Israeli officials have denied reports of an approved sale of Israeli spyware firm Paragon to AE Industrial Partners. Despite an agreement's supposed confirmation, U.S. and Israeli authorities emphasize it was a private deal without official consent. Paragon faces roadblocks entering the U.S. surveillance market.
Officials from the United States and Israel have refuted allegations that their nations sanctioned the sale of Paragon, an Israeli spyware firm, to Florida-based AE Industrial Partners.
Israeli news outlets initially claimed Paragon, established by ex-Israeli intelligence officers and backed by former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, was acquired by the U.S. investment group. Reports suggested American and Israeli authorities approved the sale. However, a senior White House official publicly denied this, affirming that the U.S. did not endorse the transaction.
Furthermore, the Israeli military rejected such reports, with the Defense Ministry stating they had not sanctioned the sale and were still examining it. Paragon, seeking to expand in the U.S. surveillance market, faced setbacks, with a notable $2 million contract with ICE put under review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Drama Unfolds: Priyanka Gandhi Versus Government Over Adani Issue
GST played key role in strengthening India's economic unity, some credit also goes to previous government in this regard: PM Modi.
US Government Urges Supreme Court to Reject Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Petition
Resignations in US Government Over Gaza Policy Highlight Deep Division