Left Menu

US and Israeli Officials Deny Reports of Spyware Sale Approval

U.S. and Israeli officials have denied reports of an approved sale of Israeli spyware firm Paragon to AE Industrial Partners. Despite an agreement's supposed confirmation, U.S. and Israeli authorities emphasize it was a private deal without official consent. Paragon faces roadblocks entering the U.S. surveillance market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 03:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 03:23 IST
US and Israeli Officials Deny Reports of Spyware Sale Approval

Officials from the United States and Israel have refuted allegations that their nations sanctioned the sale of Paragon, an Israeli spyware firm, to Florida-based AE Industrial Partners.

Israeli news outlets initially claimed Paragon, established by ex-Israeli intelligence officers and backed by former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, was acquired by the U.S. investment group. Reports suggested American and Israeli authorities approved the sale. However, a senior White House official publicly denied this, affirming that the U.S. did not endorse the transaction.

Furthermore, the Israeli military rejected such reports, with the Defense Ministry stating they had not sanctioned the sale and were still examining it. Paragon, seeking to expand in the U.S. surveillance market, faced setbacks, with a notable $2 million contract with ICE put under review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024