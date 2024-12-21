US and Israeli Officials Deny Reports of Spyware Sale Approval

Officials from the United States and Israel have refuted allegations that their nations sanctioned the sale of Paragon, an Israeli spyware firm, to Florida-based AE Industrial Partners.

Israeli news outlets initially claimed Paragon, established by ex-Israeli intelligence officers and backed by former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, was acquired by the U.S. investment group. Reports suggested American and Israeli authorities approved the sale. However, a senior White House official publicly denied this, affirming that the U.S. did not endorse the transaction.

Furthermore, the Israeli military rejected such reports, with the Defense Ministry stating they had not sanctioned the sale and were still examining it. Paragon, seeking to expand in the U.S. surveillance market, faced setbacks, with a notable $2 million contract with ICE put under review.

(With inputs from agencies.)