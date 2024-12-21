Left Menu

El Salvador Used to Violate Women's Rights: Landmark Court Ruling

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights has ruled that El Salvador violated the rights of Beatriz, a domestic worker, by denying her an abortion in 2013. Her case highlighted the country's strict anti-abortion laws. The court found the state responsible for failing to ensure Beatriz's rights.

Beatriz

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights announced a landmark decision on Friday, declaring that El Salvador breached the rights of a woman named Beatriz by refusing to grant her an abortion in 2013. This decision underscores the human rights violations resulting from the country's stringent anti-abortion legislation.

Beatriz, a domestic worker, was diagnosed with a high-risk pregnancy in 2013 amidst her struggle with lupus and other health issues. Medical professionals concluded that the fetus could not survive, yet they were unable to perform an abortion due to El Salvador's staunch legal prohibitions.

The court's ruling pointedly criticized the Salvadoran state for failing to exercise due diligence in upholding Beatriz's rights to judicial remedies, personal integrity, health, and privacy, marking a significant indictment of the nation's blanket ban on abortion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

