Condemnation of Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv
The U.S. State Department has condemned a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, which resulted in a civilian casualty and damaged a building housing multiple diplomatic missions. U.S. spokesman Matthew Miller emphasized that attacks on diplomats or diplomatic sites are intolerable, highlighting international tensions this incident exacerbates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 03:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 03:41 IST
The U.S. State Department issued a firm condemnation on Friday regarding a Russian missile attack that struck Kyiv, leading to the tragic loss of civilian life and inflicting damage on a building housing several diplomatic missions.
Department spokesperson Matthew Miller declared in a post on social media platform X that any assault on diplomats or diplomatic establishments is unequivocally unacceptable.
This attack significantly strains international relations, raising concerns about the safety of diplomatic entities and the broader geopolitical implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
