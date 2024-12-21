Left Menu

Condemnation of Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv

The U.S. State Department has condemned a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, which resulted in a civilian casualty and damaged a building housing multiple diplomatic missions. U.S. spokesman Matthew Miller emphasized that attacks on diplomats or diplomatic sites are intolerable, highlighting international tensions this incident exacerbates.

Updated: 21-12-2024 03:41 IST
The U.S. State Department issued a firm condemnation on Friday regarding a Russian missile attack that struck Kyiv, leading to the tragic loss of civilian life and inflicting damage on a building housing several diplomatic missions.

Department spokesperson Matthew Miller declared in a post on social media platform X that any assault on diplomats or diplomatic establishments is unequivocally unacceptable.

This attack significantly strains international relations, raising concerns about the safety of diplomatic entities and the broader geopolitical implications.

