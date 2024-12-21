Condemnation of Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv

The U.S. State Department issued a firm condemnation on Friday regarding a Russian missile attack that struck Kyiv, leading to the tragic loss of civilian life and inflicting damage on a building housing several diplomatic missions.

Department spokesperson Matthew Miller declared in a post on social media platform X that any assault on diplomats or diplomatic establishments is unequivocally unacceptable.

This attack significantly strains international relations, raising concerns about the safety of diplomatic entities and the broader geopolitical implications.

