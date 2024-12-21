Former Cricketer Robin Uthappa Faces Arrest Over EPF Fraud

An arrest warrant has been issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, accused of fraud related to Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) deposits, authorities disclosed on Saturday.

The warrant, issued by Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Shadakshara Gopala Reddy, seeks the recovery of Rs 23,36,602 from Uthappa, who has been identified as the defaulter.

Uthappa, serving as the director of Centauries Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd, is alleged to default on contributions, preventing the settlement of worker EPF accounts. However, police efforts to execute the arrest have been hampered by outdated address details, requiring further directives from the issuing authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)