AAP's Dr Ambedkar Scholarship: Empowering Dalit Students for Global Education

In a significant announcement ahead of Delhi's assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal introduced the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship on Saturday. This initiative pledges to provide free foreign education for Dalit students in response to the BJP's perceived disrespect towards Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Kejriwal emphasized the scholarship as a countermeasure to what he described as Union Home Minister Amit Shah's mockery of Ambedkar in Parliament, which he claimed hurt millions of the social reformer's supporters deeply.

The scheme allows Dalit students from Delhi to study at foreign universities, with the Delhi government covering their education, travel, and accommodation expenses. Kejriwal also promised other welfare measures, pending an AAP election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)