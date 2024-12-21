AAP's Dr Ambedkar Scholarship: Empowering Dalit Students for Global Education
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship to fund foreign education for Dalit students. This move combats perceived 'insults' toward Ambedkar by the BJP, as claimed by Kejriwal. The scholarships aim to empower Dalit students, with full coverage of costs by the Delhi government.
In a significant announcement ahead of Delhi's assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal introduced the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship on Saturday. This initiative pledges to provide free foreign education for Dalit students in response to the BJP's perceived disrespect towards Dr B.R. Ambedkar.
Kejriwal emphasized the scholarship as a countermeasure to what he described as Union Home Minister Amit Shah's mockery of Ambedkar in Parliament, which he claimed hurt millions of the social reformer's supporters deeply.
The scheme allows Dalit students from Delhi to study at foreign universities, with the Delhi government covering their education, travel, and accommodation expenses. Kejriwal also promised other welfare measures, pending an AAP election victory.
