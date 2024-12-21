Left Menu

Congress Demands Transparency After Election Commission's Rule Change

The Congress criticized the Election Commission for altering election rules to limit public access to electronic documents. General Secretary Jairam Ramesh announced a legal challenge, asserting that transparency is crucial to integrity. The amendment follows a court directive for the ECI to release election-related documents.

The Congress party sharply criticized the Election Commission's recent decision to alter an election regulation that restricts public access to specific electronic documents, including CCTV footage and webcasts. This move has raised concerns about the transparency of the electoral process.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary for communications, announced that the party intends to legally challenge the amendment. He claimed this development validates longstanding concerns about the declining integrity of the election process overseen by the ECI.

The government's amendment to Rule 93 of the Conduct of Election Rules follows recommendations from the poll panel amid legal pressure from a recent court case requiring disclosure of various election-related documents.

