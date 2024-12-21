Left Menu

Syria's Political Shift: New Leadership Seeks Global Partnerships

Syria's new regime, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, appoints Asaad Hassan al-Shibani as foreign minister to form international relations following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. Sharaa, once linked to al Qaeda, aims for economic development while Washington lifts a bounty on him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's new leadership, attempting to establish a network of international alliances, has appointed Asaad Hassan al-Shibani as foreign minister, according to the official Syrian news agency, SANA. This move comes as a response to the aspirations of Syrians for peace and stability post Assad's ousting.

The de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has taken a proactive diplomatic stance, welcoming foreign delegations, including the U.N.'s envoy and top U.S. diplomats. Sharaa prioritizes economic progress and reconstruction, steering clear of new conflicts, as he accommodates global envoys.

The transition follows the seizure of Damascus by rebels on December 8, led by Sharaa's group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The establishment of a caretaker government marks a potential shift towards democracy, while Washington removes Sharaa's notorious bounty, acknowledging his changed stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

