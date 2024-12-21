Syria's Political Shift: New Leadership Seeks Global Partnerships

Syria's new leadership, attempting to establish a network of international alliances, has appointed Asaad Hassan al-Shibani as foreign minister, according to the official Syrian news agency, SANA. This move comes as a response to the aspirations of Syrians for peace and stability post Assad's ousting.

The de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has taken a proactive diplomatic stance, welcoming foreign delegations, including the U.N.'s envoy and top U.S. diplomats. Sharaa prioritizes economic progress and reconstruction, steering clear of new conflicts, as he accommodates global envoys.

The transition follows the seizure of Damascus by rebels on December 8, led by Sharaa's group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The establishment of a caretaker government marks a potential shift towards democracy, while Washington removes Sharaa's notorious bounty, acknowledging his changed stance.

