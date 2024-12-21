World on Edge: Headlines Shaping Global Affairs

In Germany, a car-ramming attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg claimed the lives of five people and left over 200 injured. A Saudi national has been arrested in connection with the incident, stirring debates on security and migration during Germany's election season amid a rise in far-right sentiments.

In Syria, new leadership appointed Asaad Hassan al-Shibani as foreign minister, emphasizing a push for international relations after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. This appointment aims to establish diplomatic ties that foster peace and stability according to sources within the new administration.

An armed resistance movement in Myanmar has taken control of a major military base in Rakhine state, marking a significant defeat for the junta. The Arakan Army announced the capture amid escalating hostilities in a sign of the junta's waning control.

(With inputs from agencies.)