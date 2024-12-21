Political Dialogue: The Key to Manipur's Future
Lt General Konsam Himalay Singh, a key figure in addressing Manipur's unrest, stresses the importance of political dialogue and governance to tackle the challenges posed by the region's many tribes and languages. Highlighting the shortcomings of military solutions, he advocates for peaceful resolutions.
- Country:
- India
Lt General Konsam Himalay Singh (Retd), esteemed for his role in the Kargil War, has called for political dialogue as the primary solution to the turmoil in Manipur. A member of the state's consultative committee, Singh emphasizes governance and equity as critical to resolving longstanding issues.
Addressing a symposium, Singh outlined the necessity of 'political accommodation,' advocating for give-and-take strategies. He criticized the military approach for its lack of success, recommending diplomacy to address the aspirations of over 187 tribes and 242 languages in the north-east.
Singh highlights the unique security challenges due to the region's proximity to China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Bhutan. As a member of the peace committee, he underscores the urgency of a diplomatic approach to ensure peace and harmony among Manipur's diverse communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)