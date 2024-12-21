Devastation in El Fasher: UN Warns of Catastrophic Civilian Suffering Amid Siege and Hostilities

The ongoing siege and hostilities in El Fasher, the capital of Sudan’s North Darfur State, have resulted in at least 782 civilian deaths and over 1,143 injuries, according to a report by the UN Human Rights Office. Thousands of civilians remain trapped in the besieged city without guarantees of safe passage, facing indiscriminate attacks and dire humanitarian conditions.

For over seven months, El Fasher has been the epicenter of intense fighting between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), bolstered by the Joint Forces, which include the Sudan Liberation Movement/Minni Minawi, the Justice and Equality Movement/Jibril Ibrahim, and smaller armed groups. The conflict has turned densely populated areas into battlegrounds, with explosive weapons causing widespread devastation.

“The continuing siege of El Fasher and relentless fighting are devastating lives every day on a massive scale,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk. “This alarming situation cannot continue. The Rapid Support Forces must end this horrible siege. I urge all parties to stop attacks on civilians and civilian objects and comply with their obligations under international law.”

Escalating Violence and Human Rights Violations

The report, based on interviews with 52 survivors who fled El Fasher and corroborated by independent sources, highlights indiscriminate shelling by the RSF, frequent airstrikes by the SAF, and artillery attacks by both sides. It describes a June escalation in fighting during which civilians were killed inside their homes, in markets, near hospitals, and on the streets. In one neighborhood, Al-Thawra Janoub, continuous shelling prevented residents from collecting the bodies of the deceased for days.

Key civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and IDP camps, has not been spared. Al-Saudi Maternity Hospital, the only public hospital in El Fasher capable of providing surgical and reproductive health services, has been repeatedly shelled by the RSF, exacerbating the health crisis amid a surge in sexual violence cases. Another facility, Tumbasi Medical Centre, was shelled in August, killing 23 people and injuring 60.

Attacks on Displaced Communities

The report also documents repeated RSF attacks on camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs), particularly Zamzam and Abu Shouk. Zamzam camp, home to hundreds of thousands of displaced people, has been shelled six times by the RSF, resulting in at least 15 deaths. The increased presence of SAF-allied Joint Forces and reports of tribal mobilization in Darfur suggest preparations for further hostilities.

“Any large-scale attack on Zamzam camp and El Fasher city will catapult civilian suffering to catastrophic levels, deepening the already dire humanitarian situation, including famine conditions,” warned Türk.

Dire Humanitarian Crisis and Call for Action

The siege has led to severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies, with famine conditions worsening daily. Türk emphasized the need for immediate international intervention to prevent further escalation and alleviate civilian suffering.

“The international community must act decisively to prevent an attack and halt the siege,” he said.

Urgent Need for Mediation and Ceasefire

The UN Human Rights Chief called on all parties to the conflict to engage in good-faith mediation efforts for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

“The siege and hostilities in El Fasher must end, and a pathway to peace must be forged,” Türk stated. “All parties must prioritize the protection of civilians and the preservation of human dignity.”

This latest report underscores the devastating toll of the conflict on Sudan’s civilian population, highlighting the urgent need for coordinated international efforts to prevent further atrocities and support a sustainable resolution to the crisis.