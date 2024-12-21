International Migrants Day: Global Committees Call for Urgent Action to Protect Migrants with Disabilities

On International Migrants Day, the Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families (CMW) and the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) issued a powerful joint statement emphasizing the critical challenges faced by migrants with disabilities. They called for coordinated global action to address the intersecting vulnerabilities of this marginalized group.

“Migrants with disabilities have largely been ignored, leaving them ill-equipped to cope with the multiple adversities of migration,” the statement read. The Committees stressed that many migrants acquire disabilities due to harsh conditions in their countries of origin, or during their perilous journeys, facing injuries from crossing jungles and deserts, detentions, or accidents involving unsafe transportation such as cargo trains.

The challenges do not end upon arrival in destination countries. Migrants with disabilities often find themselves employed in high-risk industries like construction, mining, and agriculture, where workplace accidents are common. Beyond physical risks, they endure systemic barriers, including job insecurity, inadequate disability assessments, and limited access to essential services such as healthcare, education, rehabilitation, and social protection.

Call for Action and Recommendations

The CMW and CRPD underscored the importance of visibility for migrants with disabilities. They urged States to collect and analyze detailed data to inform inclusive policies, public programs, and initiatives that promote access to basic services while combating discrimination and marginalization.

The Committees also highlighted the need for stronger collaboration between government institutions and civil society organizations, as services for migrants and persons with disabilities are often siloed. To address intersectional vulnerabilities, they recommended a unified approach:

Integrated Services: Ensure cooperation between entities supporting migrants and disability-focused organizations to provide holistic care.

Cross-Border Recognition: Standardize disability certifications across transit and destination countries to enable consistent access to rights and support.

Family Inclusion: Design policies that incorporate family support systems to empower migrants with disabilities within their communities.

Amplifying Global Responsibility

The statement lauded the efforts of governments and NGOs already assisting these populations but called for further action. “Support for migrants with disabilities, including refugees and displaced persons, must extend to all areas of life,” the Committees emphasized.

Recognizing that one day of awareness is insufficient, the CMW and CRPD urged stakeholders to leverage International Migrants Day as a catalyst for meaningful change. They concluded with a universal appeal: “By protecting human rights, we protect our future.”

Additional Insights

The statement aligns with recent findings by international humanitarian organizations that the global migrant population is increasingly vulnerable to intersecting crises, such as climate change, economic instability, and armed conflict. Experts advocate for aligning disability-inclusive policies with broader frameworks like the Global Compact for Migration and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

By addressing these compounded challenges through coordinated global efforts, stakeholders can create a more equitable future for migrants with disabilities, ensuring their rights and dignity are upheld.