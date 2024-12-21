Court Convicts Karan Singh in 2014 Murder, Acquitted of Rape Charge
A court convicted Karan Singh for the 2014 murder of a woman, citing a video as direct evidence. He was acquitted of rape charges as the prosecution could not prove non-consensual relations or the victim's age. The case involved kidnapping, murder, and the POCSO Act charges.
Updated: 21-12-2024 22:47 IST
A local court has delivered a conviction in a cold case from 2014, finding Karan Singh guilty of murder largely due to a damning video clip.
The court acquitted Singh of rape charges, citing insufficient proof regarding the consensual nature of his relationship with the victim, who was also determined not to be a minor at the time of the incident.
During the trial, direct evidence such as the video, forensic reports, and Singh's own disclosures were pivotal in the murder conviction, though questions about the victim's age and consent led to acquittal on other charges.
