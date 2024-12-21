Tragic Car-Ramming Attack in Germany: Seven Indians Injured

A devastating car-ramming attack in Magdeburg, Germany, left seven Indians injured, among many others affected. The incident, which occurred at a Christmas market, also resulted in several fatalities and almost 200 injuries, according to officials.

The Indian embassy in Berlin is actively providing support to those injured. Three of the seven Indians have been discharged from hospital care, confirming their recovery. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has labeled the attack as 'horrific and senseless' and assured continued assistance.

The MEA reiterated its condemnation of the attack and highlighted the collaboration between the Indian mission and local authorities. The Indian government maintains close contact with the affected individuals and their families, ensuring they receive all necessary aid during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)