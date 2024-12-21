Left Menu

NYPD Resignation Scandal: Top Officer Steps Down Amid Misconduct Allegations

NYPD's Chief of Department, Jeffrey Maddrey, has resigned following allegations of sexual misconduct. The allegations claim Maddrey demanded sex from a subordinate. John Chell takes over as interim chief, while the department promises a thorough investigation. Maddrey's lawyer dismisses the claims as meritless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 23:42 IST
NYPD Resignation Scandal: Top Officer Steps Down Amid Misconduct Allegations

In a significant shake-up within the New York Police Department, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey has resigned amid serious allegations. The claims suggest that Maddrey demanded sexual favors from a subordinate, prompting Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch to accept his resignation immediately.

John Chell, previously chief of patrol, will serve as the interim chief of department. The department is committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations. Despite the gravity of the situation, Maddrey's attorney, Lambros Lambrou, has labeled the claims as completely meritless.

Maddrey's departure marks a notable point in his career after joining the force in 1991 and climbing through the ranks to his recent high-ranking position. The department's leadership vows to continue its mission to reduce crime and enhance public trust during this transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

