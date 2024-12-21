NYPD Resignation Scandal: Top Officer Steps Down Amid Misconduct Allegations
NYPD's Chief of Department, Jeffrey Maddrey, has resigned following allegations of sexual misconduct. The allegations claim Maddrey demanded sex from a subordinate. John Chell takes over as interim chief, while the department promises a thorough investigation. Maddrey's lawyer dismisses the claims as meritless.
In a significant shake-up within the New York Police Department, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey has resigned amid serious allegations. The claims suggest that Maddrey demanded sexual favors from a subordinate, prompting Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch to accept his resignation immediately.
John Chell, previously chief of patrol, will serve as the interim chief of department. The department is committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations. Despite the gravity of the situation, Maddrey's attorney, Lambros Lambrou, has labeled the claims as completely meritless.
Maddrey's departure marks a notable point in his career after joining the force in 1991 and climbing through the ranks to his recent high-ranking position. The department's leadership vows to continue its mission to reduce crime and enhance public trust during this transition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RealPage says US DOJ ends investigation into its rental house pricing
South Korea Lawmakers Reject Impeachment and Investigation Bills
Minister Faces Ransom Threat: Urgent Call for Investigation
Tragic Shooting Incident in Uttar Pradesh: Investigation Underway
R Prasad Meena: NHRC's New Director General (Investigation)