AAP Leader Somnath Bharti Faces Charges in UP Court

Somnath Bharti, a senior AAP leader, is summoned by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur for making derogatory remarks about state hospitals. Originally arrested and later released on bail, Bharti faces charges as the Supreme Court lifts its stay on proceedings. The hearing is scheduled for January 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 23:44 IST
Somnath Bharti
  • Country:
  • India

A senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Somnath Bharti, is set to face charges in a court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The charges stem from alleged derogatory remarks he made about hospitals in the state during a 2021 event in Amethi district, prompting a local resident to lodge a complaint against him.

The former Delhi minister was initially arrested based on this complaint but was subsequently released on bail. His legal troubles seemed paused when the Supreme Court stayed the proceedings following a petition by Bharti. However, the stay has now been lifted, leading the court to summon him for a hearing.

The court has scheduled the hearing for January 8 to frame the charges against Bharti. This development marks a significant moment in the ongoing legal proceedings involving the high-profile politician.

(With inputs from agencies.)

