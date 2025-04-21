Tragic Loss Sparks Call for Justice in Amethi

A disturbing incident unfolded in Amethi, where a 25-year-old Dalit man was found dead with his throat slit, police reported on Monday.

The victim, Shivam Kori, was rushed to the hospital by family members but was declared dead upon arrival, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anshuman Singh.

The local superintendent, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, indicated that the motive stemmed from personal enmity and confirmed that a written complaint has been filed. Law enforcement has mobilized teams to locate and arrest the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)