Tragic Loss Sparks Call for Justice in Amethi
In Amethi, a 25-year-old Dalit man named Shivam Kori was tragically killed, sparking a police investigation. Authorities attribute the incident to personal enmity. Family members have filed complaints leading to police efforts to apprehend the accused individuals. The case underscores simmering tensions and the quest for justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident unfolded in Amethi, where a 25-year-old Dalit man was found dead with his throat slit, police reported on Monday.
The victim, Shivam Kori, was rushed to the hospital by family members but was declared dead upon arrival, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anshuman Singh.
The local superintendent, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, indicated that the motive stemmed from personal enmity and confirmed that a written complaint has been filed. Law enforcement has mobilized teams to locate and arrest the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dalit
- youth
- murder
- Amethi
- justice
- personal enmity
- police
- family complaint
- arrests
- enquiry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thane Police Recovers 102 Mobile Phones Using Advanced Tech Tools
Transfer of Key Judge Threatens to Delay Justice in 2008 Malegaon Blast Case
Clash at Ram Navami Rally: BJP Leader vs. Police in Kolkata
Infamous Fugitive Nadeem Captured After Dramatic Police Encounter
Young Gungun Kashyap Inaugurates Satyavrat Police Outpost Amidst Historic Tensions