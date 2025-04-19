Shocking Allegation: Juvenile Apprehended in Amethi
A juvenile has been arrested in Amethi for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl during a 'tilak' ceremony. The incident was reported by the victim's father two days later. The accused is now in a correction home and faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.
- Country:
- India
A juvenile in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has been taken into custody following accusations of raping a young girl, officials have reported. The alleged crime took place during a 'tilak' ceremony in the village.
Soon after the incident on April 16, the girl's father reported the alleged assault to the authorities on April 18. The case is now with the Gauriganj police, confirmed Shyam Narain Pandey, the local SHO.
Following the complaint, an FIR was lodged, and the juvenile suspect has been placed in a correction home. The accused is facing legal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- juvenile
- Amethi
- rape
- POCSO
- tilak ceremony
- arrest
- correction home
- crime
- police
- FIR
ALSO READ
Manipur Crackdown: Arms Seized and Insurgents Arrested
House Arrest and Religious Tensions: The Mirwaiz Under Scrutiny
Foiled Gang War: Delhi Police Arrests Prince Teotia Gang Members
KZN Police Arrest 11,780 Suspects, Recover Firearms and Drugs in March Operations
Navi Mumbai Drug Bust: Arrest and Manhunt Underway