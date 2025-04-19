Shocking Allegation: Juvenile Apprehended in Amethi

A juvenile in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has been taken into custody following accusations of raping a young girl, officials have reported. The alleged crime took place during a 'tilak' ceremony in the village.

Soon after the incident on April 16, the girl's father reported the alleged assault to the authorities on April 18. The case is now with the Gauriganj police, confirmed Shyam Narain Pandey, the local SHO.

Following the complaint, an FIR was lodged, and the juvenile suspect has been placed in a correction home. The accused is facing legal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

