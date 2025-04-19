Left Menu

Shocking Allegation: Juvenile Apprehended in Amethi

A juvenile has been arrested in Amethi for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl during a 'tilak' ceremony. The incident was reported by the victim's father two days later. The accused is now in a correction home and faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:10 IST
A juvenile in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has been taken into custody following accusations of raping a young girl, officials have reported. The alleged crime took place during a 'tilak' ceremony in the village.

Soon after the incident on April 16, the girl's father reported the alleged assault to the authorities on April 18. The case is now with the Gauriganj police, confirmed Shyam Narain Pandey, the local SHO.

Following the complaint, an FIR was lodged, and the juvenile suspect has been placed in a correction home. The accused is facing legal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

