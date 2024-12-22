Murhaf Abu Qasra Appointed Syria's Interim Defense Chief

In a significant political development, Syria's ruling authorities have appointed Murhaf Abu Qasra as the interim defense minister. This decision comes in light of his pivotal role in the insurgency that led to the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Abu Qasra, who also goes by the alias Abu Hassan 600, is a prominent member of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group. The group was instrumental in executing various military operations throughout the Syrian revolution, ultimately leading to Assad's displacement earlier this month.

The appointment marks a new phase in Syria's political landscape as it navigates the aftermath of Assad's toppling and seeks to establish a stable interim government.

(With inputs from agencies.)