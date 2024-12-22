Left Menu

Biden Signs Bill to Avert Government Shutdown Amidst Political Turmoil

US President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that prevents a government shutdown, following congressional approval of a temporary funding plan. Despite pressure and debt demands from President-elect Trump, the bill maintains government funding, providing disaster aid and agricultural assistance, and closing days of political upheaval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2024 01:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 01:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive action to prevent a government shutdown, President Joe Biden signed a critical bill into law on Saturday. The legislation, which was approved by Congress, provides temporary funding and ensures continuity in federal operations.

The bill, passed after intense political negotiations, funds the government at current levels through March 14. It includes provisions for USD 100 billion in disaster relief and USD 10 billion for agricultural assistance to farmers, offering much-needed support in challenging times.

The compromise came amidst President-elect Donald Trump's debt limit demands, which were ultimately excluded from the final agreement. This resolution indicates a complex political landscape as leaders prepare for future fiscal debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

