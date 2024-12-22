Biden Signs Bill to Avert Government Shutdown Amidst Political Turmoil

In a decisive action to prevent a government shutdown, President Joe Biden signed a critical bill into law on Saturday. The legislation, which was approved by Congress, provides temporary funding and ensures continuity in federal operations.

The bill, passed after intense political negotiations, funds the government at current levels through March 14. It includes provisions for USD 100 billion in disaster relief and USD 10 billion for agricultural assistance to farmers, offering much-needed support in challenging times.

The compromise came amidst President-elect Donald Trump's debt limit demands, which were ultimately excluded from the final agreement. This resolution indicates a complex political landscape as leaders prepare for future fiscal debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)