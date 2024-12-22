Red Sea Tensions Escalate: US Navy's 'Friendly Fire' Incident Highlights Growing Threat

In a troubling development for US military forces, two Navy pilots were downed in a 'friendly fire' incident over the Red Sea, authorities confirmed Sunday, marking the most severe threat to troops in over a year targeting the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Despite the harrowing event, both pilots were rescued, with only minor injuries reported for one. This incident underscores the perilous nature of the Red Sea corridor, which has seen ongoing attacks on shipping lanes by Iranian-backed Houthis.

The downed F/A-18 aerial unit had recently launched from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier. Central Command confirmed the USS Gettysburg mistakenly fired on it, revealing a complex and dangerous operational environment.

