Left Menu

Red Sea Tensions Escalate: US Navy's 'Friendly Fire' Incident Highlights Growing Threat

A 'friendly fire' incident involving two US Navy pilots shot down over the Red Sea has highlighted the increasing dangers in the area due to ongoing Houthi attacks. The event marks the most serious military incident in over a year, as US forces respond to threats from the Iranian-backed rebels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-12-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 09:09 IST
Red Sea Tensions Escalate: US Navy's 'Friendly Fire' Incident Highlights Growing Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a troubling development for US military forces, two Navy pilots were downed in a 'friendly fire' incident over the Red Sea, authorities confirmed Sunday, marking the most severe threat to troops in over a year targeting the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Despite the harrowing event, both pilots were rescued, with only minor injuries reported for one. This incident underscores the perilous nature of the Red Sea corridor, which has seen ongoing attacks on shipping lanes by Iranian-backed Houthis.

The downed F/A-18 aerial unit had recently launched from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier. Central Command confirmed the USS Gettysburg mistakenly fired on it, revealing a complex and dangerous operational environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024