Adityanath's Assurances at Janta Darshan: Housing and Health Aid Highlighted

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath temple, addressing about 150 people's issues. He promised housing under government schemes and full financial assistance for medical treatments. Adityanath emphasized efficient resolution of grievances and strict action against crime and land grabbing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

