Adityanath's Assurances at Janta Darshan: Housing and Health Aid Highlighted

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with approximately 150 citizens at a 'Janta Darshan' event held at the Gorakhnath temple, pledging support to those in need.

He assured the provision of housing through government initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and promised complete financial assistance for medical treatments.

Adityanath called for efficient grievance redressal and instructed law enforcement to take firm actions against crime and land encroachments.

(With inputs from agencies.)