Adityanath's Assurances at Janta Darshan: Housing and Health Aid Highlighted
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath temple, addressing about 150 people's issues. He promised housing under government schemes and full financial assistance for medical treatments. Adityanath emphasized efficient resolution of grievances and strict action against crime and land grabbing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with approximately 150 citizens at a 'Janta Darshan' event held at the Gorakhnath temple, pledging support to those in need.
He assured the provision of housing through government initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and promised complete financial assistance for medical treatments.
Adityanath called for efficient grievance redressal and instructed law enforcement to take firm actions against crime and land encroachments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement