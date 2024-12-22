Global Democracy Under Siege: Activist Yadav's Bold Call for Action
Activist Yogendra Yadav highlights the global threats to democracy, criticizing the media and urging action through protests and cultural movements. Speaking in Maharashtra, he warned democracy is being undermined with its own tools. Yadav called for youth engagement and decried systemic oppression and media's failure to amplify public voice.
In a compelling address on Sunday, activist Yogendra Yadav emphasized the significant global threats facing democracy, criticizing the media for failing to represent the common man's voice. He charged that democracy is being undermined with its own mechanisms.
Speaking at a lecture titled 'Challenges and the Future of Indian Democracy' in Maharashtra's Latur, Yadav lamented the progressive intellectual legacy being conceded to dominant forces like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He also stressed the need for street protests, public movements, and cultural battles to preserve democratic values.
Yadav, honored with the Adv Manoharrao Gomare Memorial National Award, called for youth resistance against oppressive powers and urged societal dialogue. He denounced the media as institutional flattery to power, citing the arrest of ex-JNU student Umar Khalid as an unjust example.
