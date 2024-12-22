Left Menu

India and Kuwait Forge Strategic Partnership Amidst Historic Visit

India and Kuwait have elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in IT, pharmaceuticals, fintech, infrastructure, and security, with an emphasis on mutual growth and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 22-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, India and Kuwait have elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership. This progression follows an important meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held on Sunday at the majestic Bayan Palace.

The extensive discussions focused on fostering deeper ties in several key sectors such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, fintech, infrastructure, and security. Modi expressed gratitude towards the Kuwaiti leadership for ensuring the well-being of over one million Indians residing in the Gulf nation, highlighting their important role in Kuwait's development journey.

During the talks, both leaders recalled the historical friendship between their countries, emphasizing a commitment to further cooperation. The meeting marks the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years, underscoring the strategic importance of this renewed partnership.

