Fraudster Nabbed: Bilal Ahmad's Deceptive Scheme Busted

The Delhi Police have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of fraud in numerous cases across Jammu and Kashmir, authorities announced on Sunday.

Bail Ahmad, hailing from Kupwara in J&K, allegedly duped paramilitary personnel promising bank loans for vehicle purchases, officials reported.

A J&K court had previously issued a detention warrant for Ahmad. He is accused of using forged documents to secure vehicle loans in the names of paramilitary personnel. Ahmad has a criminal record with at least 14 registered cases of cheating and forgery spread over various J&K police stations, police confirmed.

Ahmad was located in Delhi's Jama Masjid area. After two days of surveillance, authorities apprehended him on Saturday, a senior police officer stated.

Evidentiary materials recovered from Ahmad include seven ICICI Bank debit cards in the name of CRPF personnel, a laptop, a mobile phone, forged stamps, bank documents, and multiple identity cards, the officer detailed.

The Delhi crime branch has alerted Anantnag police in J&K, who are preparing to take custody of Ahmad, the officer added.

