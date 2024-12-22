Left Menu

Fraudster Nabbed: Bilal Ahmad's Deceptive Scheme Busted

The Delhi Police have arrested Bilal Ahmad, a fraudster wanted for multiple cases of deceiving paramilitary personnel under the guise of facilitating vehicle loans in Jammu and Kashmir. Ahmad, who was operating with forged documents, was captured in Delhi's Jama Masjid area after extensive surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:18 IST
The Delhi Police have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of fraud in numerous cases across Jammu and Kashmir, authorities announced on Sunday.

Bail Ahmad, hailing from Kupwara in J&K, allegedly duped paramilitary personnel promising bank loans for vehicle purchases, officials reported.

A J&K court had previously issued a detention warrant for Ahmad. He is accused of using forged documents to secure vehicle loans in the names of paramilitary personnel. Ahmad has a criminal record with at least 14 registered cases of cheating and forgery spread over various J&K police stations, police confirmed.

Ahmad was located in Delhi's Jama Masjid area. After two days of surveillance, authorities apprehended him on Saturday, a senior police officer stated.

Evidentiary materials recovered from Ahmad include seven ICICI Bank debit cards in the name of CRPF personnel, a laptop, a mobile phone, forged stamps, bank documents, and multiple identity cards, the officer detailed.

The Delhi crime branch has alerted Anantnag police in J&K, who are preparing to take custody of Ahmad, the officer added.

