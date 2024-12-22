Left Menu

Crisis at Kamal Adwan: Unable to Evacuate Amid Gaza Turmoil

Israel has ordered the closure of the Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza, posing a challenge for medics as they seek to relocate nearly 400 civilians, including critical patients, under heavy military pressure. The region continues to endure one of the harshest operations in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military ordered the closure of Kamal Adwan hospital, one of the last functioning medical facilities in Gaza's northern region, worsening the humanitarian crisis. Medics are grappling with the impossible task of evacuating around 400 civilians, including infants reliant on life-support equipment, due to insufficient resources amid ongoing military bombardments.

Despite claims of sending aid and evacuating some patients, the military has not addressed allegations of targeting fuel tanks, which could lead to mass casualties. The conflict's toll is severe in the densely populated northern Gaza, where Israel's military aims to counter Hamas militants, though Palestinians claim broader territorial motives.

Recent strikes, including one hitting a school shelter, have resulted in civilian casualties, highlighting the dire need for ceasefire negotiations. While efforts by mediators like Qatar and Egypt continue, challenges remain. The conflict, triggered by attacks on October 7, 2023, has devastated Gaza, leaving thousands dead and millions displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

