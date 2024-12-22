Left Menu

Postal Assistant Convicted in Bribery Scandal

A special CBI court sentenced Ajay Kumar Parasar, a postal assistant at Jaipur's General Post Office, to three years in prison for bribery involving a parcel with an Apple mobile phone. Caught in a sting operation, Parasar was convicted following a case filed in 2018.

Updated: 22-12-2024 19:43 IST
In a significant judgment, the Special CBI Court in Jaipur sentenced Ajay Kumar Parasar to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case. Parasar, a former postal assistant at the General Post Office, Jaipur, was also fined Rs. 10,000, as per an official statement.

The case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in August 2018 following a complaint from an individual alleging that Parasar demanded a bribe of Rs. 6,000 to release a parcel containing an Apple mobile phone.

A CBI team set up a sting operation that led to Parasar's capture while accepting the bribe. Following investigations, he was charged on February 6, 2019. The court found him guilty and delivered the sentence.

