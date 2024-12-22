Gold Smuggling Operation Foiled: Two Indian Nationals Apprehended in Nepal

In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, two Indian nationals were detained by Nepalese authorities for allegedly smuggling gold. The individuals, identified as Dipak Gupta and Sumit Barma from Uttar Pradesh, were apprehended in Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city within the Kailali district.

The police seized 549.2 grams of gold from the duo, who were reportedly transporting it in a vehicle registered with an Indian number plate, evading the necessary customs duty.

This smuggling attempt underscores the prevalent issue of gold being more expensive in Nepal due to its high customs duties, prompting illegal cross-border trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)