Gold Smuggling Operation Foiled: Two Indian Nationals Apprehended in Nepal

Two Indian nationals, Dipak Gupta and Sumit Barma, were arrested in Nepal for smuggling gold without paying customs duty. The duo, from Uttar Pradesh, was caught with 549.2 grams of gold in Dhangadhi city. The operation exploits Nepal's high customs duty on gold compared to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 20:33 IST
In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, two Indian nationals were detained by Nepalese authorities for allegedly smuggling gold. The individuals, identified as Dipak Gupta and Sumit Barma from Uttar Pradesh, were apprehended in Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city within the Kailali district.

The police seized 549.2 grams of gold from the duo, who were reportedly transporting it in a vehicle registered with an Indian number plate, evading the necessary customs duty.

This smuggling attempt underscores the prevalent issue of gold being more expensive in Nepal due to its high customs duties, prompting illegal cross-border trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

