Syria's Military Transformation Unveiled

Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa announced that his administration will soon reveal the new structure of the defense ministry, emphasizing state control over arms. An official source disclosed the appointment of Murhaf Abu Qasra as interim defense minister following the recent ousting of Bashar al-Assad.

Updated: 22-12-2024 22:20 IST
CAIRO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Syria is on the brink of a significant military restructuring, de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa revealed on Sunday.

At a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Sharaa pledged imminent changes to the defense ministry's structure and asserted exclusive state control over weaponry.

While an official source reported that insurgency leader Murhaf Abu Qasra will assume the interim defense minister role, Sharaa withheld mention of this during his address.

