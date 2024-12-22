Syria's Military Transformation Unveiled

CAIRO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Syria is on the brink of a significant military restructuring, de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa revealed on Sunday.

At a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Sharaa pledged imminent changes to the defense ministry's structure and asserted exclusive state control over weaponry.

While an official source reported that insurgency leader Murhaf Abu Qasra will assume the interim defense minister role, Sharaa withheld mention of this during his address.

