Shekhar G Patel Takes Helm as CREDAI President with New Initiatives
Shekhar G Patel assumes the role of President of CREDAI, representing over 13,000 developers. Succeeding Boman Irani, Patel aims to boost skills and standards through collaborations with NSDC and QCI. The initiatives intend to enhance productivity and competitiveness in India's real estate sector.
Shekhar G Patel has been appointed the new President of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), succeeding Boman Irani.
Patel, who manages Ahmedabad's Ganesh Housing Corporation, takes over for the 2025-27 term. Alongside his position, Patel announced a new partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Quality Council of India (QCI) to improve skill training in the sector.
This collaboration aims to raise productivity, quality, and global competitiveness. Patel reiterated the importance of an industry-ready workforce for maintaining high standards in India's booming real estate market.
