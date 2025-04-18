Punjab Police Nabs Key Terrorist Associates, Foils Targeted Killings Plot
Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force and Tarn Taran police have arrested two alleged associates of a terrorist and a gangster in a joint operation. The duo, linked to a recent firing incident, was intercepted and arrested after an exchange of fire. Operations dismantled a potential plot for targeted killings.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) along with Tarn Taran police, successfully apprehended two alleged key associates of reputed criminals. Identified as Mehakpreet Singh, alias Mehak, and Yuvraj Singh, alias Jaggu, the arrests are a major breakthrough in curbing organized crime in the region.
According to Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the suspects were nabbed near Jawanda village following a heated exchange of gunfire. Police reported recovering sophisticated firearms and ammunition from the duo, who were believed to be operating under instructions from foreign handlers intending to execute targeted killings in Punjab.
The Anti-Gangster Task Force, under Additional IG Sandeep Goel, revealed that these arrests thwarted imminent threats and potential violent acts. Further investigations are ongoing to unravel the network of connections and activities tied to the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Police
- Anti-Gangster
- Task Force
- terrorist
- arrest
- guns
- gangster
- Mehakpreet Singh
- Yuvraj Singh
ALSO READ
Immigration Raid at Mt. Baker Roofing: 37 Arrested in Major Action
Fish Demand Turns Violent: Man Arrested for Machete Attack
Transgender Individual Arrested for Snatching Incident in Delhi
Hungary Withdraws from ICC Amid Netanyahu's Visit Over Arrest Warrant Controversy
UK Arrests Linked to Hezbollah Highlight Terrorism Concerns