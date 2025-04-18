Rajesh Agarwal Steers India's Commerce Amid Global Trade Turmoil

On Friday, the government appointed Rajesh Agarwal, a 1994-batch IAS officer, as the upcoming commerce secretary. Agarwal, currently the additional secretary in the department of commerce from the Manipur cadre, will assume his new role following Sunil Barthwal's retirement on September 30.

Agarwal's elevation to Special Secretary in the department comes at a critical time for global trade, marked by high tariffs imposed by the US and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which are affecting international commerce dynamics. As the chief negotiator for a bilateral trade agreement with the US, Agarwal's leadership will prove crucial.

His responsibilities extend to steering Indo-Pacific Economic Framework negotiations and overseeing the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority. Despite India's goods and services exports reaching USD 820 billion, challenges like the trade deficit with China and stagnant merchandise growth persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)