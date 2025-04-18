Left Menu

Rajesh Agarwal Steers India's Commerce Amid Global Trade Turmoil

The government has appointed Rajesh Agarwal as the new commerce secretary, succeeding Sunil Barthwal. Agarwal, previously the chief trade negotiator, now faces challenges including the US-China trade war and global tariff issues. He also leads trade agreements with the US, ASEAN, Australia, and Peru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:00 IST
Rajesh Agarwal Steers India's Commerce Amid Global Trade Turmoil
Rajesh Agarwal
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the government appointed Rajesh Agarwal, a 1994-batch IAS officer, as the upcoming commerce secretary. Agarwal, currently the additional secretary in the department of commerce from the Manipur cadre, will assume his new role following Sunil Barthwal's retirement on September 30.

Agarwal's elevation to Special Secretary in the department comes at a critical time for global trade, marked by high tariffs imposed by the US and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which are affecting international commerce dynamics. As the chief negotiator for a bilateral trade agreement with the US, Agarwal's leadership will prove crucial.

His responsibilities extend to steering Indo-Pacific Economic Framework negotiations and overseeing the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority. Despite India's goods and services exports reaching USD 820 billion, challenges like the trade deficit with China and stagnant merchandise growth persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025