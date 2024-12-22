Crackdown on Criminal Gangs in Jharkhand: 13 Arrested

In a significant crackdown, police have arrested 13 individuals associated with two notorious criminal gangs operating in Jharkhand, officials announced on Sunday. The operation, spanning several districts, led to the recovery of Rs 1.41 lakh in cash and a firearm from the accused.

The individuals are alleged to have been involved in extorting money from transporters, contractors, and construction companies, according to police sources. Their arrest is expected to provide relief to businesses in the area, who have been under the shadow of these extortion threats.

Patratu SDPO Pawan Kumar confirmed that the arrests took place in the districts of Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, and Patratu. The police have launched a detailed investigation to further unravel the network and operations of these gangs.

(With inputs from agencies.)