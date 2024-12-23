Left Menu

Ex-Marine's Legal Battle: Duggan's Extradition Controversy

Daniel Duggan, a former US Marine pilot, will be extradited from Australia to the US over accusations of illegal training of Chinese aviators. Despite attempts to block this move, Australia's Attorney General approved the extradition, which could lead Duggan to face up to 60 years in prison.

In a high-profile case, former US Marine Corps pilot Daniel Duggan faces extradition from Australia to the United States, charged with illegally training Chinese aviators. Australia's Attorney General, Mark Dreyfus, approved the extradition, finalizing a tumultuous legal journey for Duggan, who has been held in a maximum-security prison since his arrest in 2022.

The 55-year-old Duggan, a father to six children, was born in Boston and served in the Marines for 12 years before moving to Australia and renouncing his US citizenship. The legal challenges intensified with a 2016 indictment unsealed in 2022, accuses him of conspiring to provide military training to Chinese pilots without appropriate licensing.

If convicted, Duggan could face a prison sentence of up to 60 years. His family has expressed disillusionment with the Australian government's decision, feeling neglected and considering further legal options, as Duggan firmly denies the allegations of wrongdoing.

