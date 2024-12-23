Major Breakthrough: Khalistani Terrorists Neutralized in Pilibhit Encounter

In a significant development, three suspected Khalistani terrorists, linked to a Pakistan-sponsored terror module, were neutralized in an encounter with police in Pilibhit early Monday. Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, hailed it as a major breakthrough in combating cross-border terrorism.

The clash occurred between the Khalistan Zindabad Force members and a joint operation team from the Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Police in Puranpur. The suspects—Varinder Singh alias Ravi, Gurvinder Singh, and Jashanpreet Singh alias Partap Singh—were allegedly involved in grenade attacks on police establishments in Punjab.

DGP Yadav revealed that the module is overseen by operatives based across the UK and Greece, with the chief being Ranjeet Singh Nita. Further investigations are in progress to uncover more members, with additional arrests anticipated. This coordinated operation highlights the strength of inter-state police collaboration.

