Digital Arrest Scam Unravels: A Costly Lesson in Cyber Deceit

A 39-year-old software engineer became a victim of a 'digital arrest' scam, ultimately losing Rs 11.8 crore to fraudsters who impersonated police officials. The individuals falsely claimed that his Aadhaar card was used to open bank accounts for money laundering, according to police reports on Monday.

The scam, which took place between November 25 and December 12, involved a series of calls where the victim was threatened with arrest if he did not comply with their demands. The fraudsters alleged his Aadhaar-linked SIM card was involved in illegal activities, and coerced the engineer into transferring funds under the guise of verification purposes.

These transactions, justified by citing fake RBI guidelines, resulted in a significant financial loss for the victim before he realized the deception. Authorities have registered a case under the IT Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for impersonation and cheating, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)