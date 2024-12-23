Digital Arrest Scam Unravels: A Costly Lesson in Cyber Deceit
A software engineer lost Rs 11.8 crore to a digital arrest scam after fraudsters posing as police officers convinced him his Aadhaar was misused for money laundering. This orchestrated deception, involving impersonation and threats, highlights the sophisticated nature of such cyber frauds.
A 39-year-old software engineer became a victim of a 'digital arrest' scam, ultimately losing Rs 11.8 crore to fraudsters who impersonated police officials. The individuals falsely claimed that his Aadhaar card was used to open bank accounts for money laundering, according to police reports on Monday.
The scam, which took place between November 25 and December 12, involved a series of calls where the victim was threatened with arrest if he did not comply with their demands. The fraudsters alleged his Aadhaar-linked SIM card was involved in illegal activities, and coerced the engineer into transferring funds under the guise of verification purposes.
These transactions, justified by citing fake RBI guidelines, resulted in a significant financial loss for the victim before he realized the deception. Authorities have registered a case under the IT Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for impersonation and cheating, with investigations ongoing.
