Race Against Time: Rescue Operation for Little Chetna

A tense rescue operation is underway in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district after a three-year-old girl named Chetna fell into a 150-foot borewell.

The tragic incident occurred while the child was playing in her father's agricultural field, according to SHO Sarund Mohammad Imran.

Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has instructed officers to ensure the girl's speedy rescue, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)