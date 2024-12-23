Race Against Time: Rescue Operation for Little Chetna
In Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, a three-year-old girl named Chetna accidentally fell into a 150-foot borewell while playing in her father's agricultural field. Swift rescue efforts are underway, with Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore urging officers to expedite the mission to save the child.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A tense rescue operation is underway in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district after a three-year-old girl named Chetna fell into a 150-foot borewell.
The tragic incident occurred while the child was playing in her father's agricultural field, according to SHO Sarund Mohammad Imran.
Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has instructed officers to ensure the girl's speedy rescue, highlighting the urgency of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement