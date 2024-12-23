PM Modi Distributes Over 71,000 Appointment Letters at Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the nation during the Rozgar Mela today, virtually distributing over 71,000 appointment letters to newly recruited individuals in government departments and organizations. This event underscores the government’s steadfast commitment to employment generation, empowering the youth, and fostering national development.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister reflected on the significance of the occasion. “Today marks a new beginning for thousands of youth in the country. Years of dreams and hard work are paying off, bringing new happiness as 2024 concludes,” Shri Modi remarked, extending congratulations to the new appointees and their families.

The Rozgar Mela represents a decade-long focus on creating government jobs across ministries and departments. Shri Modi highlighted that in the last 18 months alone, approximately 10 lakh permanent government jobs have been offered. He emphasized that recruitment is being conducted with complete transparency, ensuring candidates’ trust in the system.

Youth at the Forefront of India’s Progress

The Prime Minister stressed that the development of any nation depends on its youth’s hard work, talent, and leadership. He reaffirmed India’s ambition to become a developed nation by 2047 and stated that initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India, and Digital India position the youth as central to this vision.

He also highlighted India’s achievements, including becoming the world’s fifth-largest economy and the third-largest startup ecosystem. The country has seen unprecedented growth across sectors such as mobile manufacturing, renewable energy, organic farming, space exploration, defense, tourism, and wellness.

Empowering Rural and Marginalized Communities

On the occasion of Farmers' Day and the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, Shri Modi announced employment-focused initiatives tailored for rural and agricultural sectors:

River Linking Project: Launching on December 25, 2024, this project aims to address water imbalance by connecting flood-prone and drought-hit areas, improving agricultural prospects and rural livelihoods.

Gobar-Dhan Yojana: Promoting biogas production, this initiative generates energy while creating jobs.

E-NAM Scheme: A digital agricultural marketplace offering new employment opportunities.

Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs): Nearly 9,000 FPOs are improving market access and rural job creation.

Grain Storage Warehouses: A massive infrastructure project to build thousands of storage units, providing direct and indirect employment.

Women-Led Development

Shri Modi underlined the government’s commitment to empowering women through policies ensuring economic and social advancement:

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam: Mandating women’s reservations in assemblies and Lok Sabha to enhance women-led development.

Mudra Yojana: Providing collateral-free loans to women entrepreneurs.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Ensuring financial support for girls’ education.

30 Crore Jan Dhan Accounts: Empowering women through direct benefit transfers.

Maternity Leave Extension: Extending leave to 26 weeks to safeguard women’s careers.

The Prime Minister also lauded the impact of initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which eliminated barriers to women’s education by ensuring access to sanitation facilities in schools.

Modernizing Government Systems

Shri Modi highlighted the transformation of government offices over the past decade. Enhanced efficiency and productivity have been achieved through transparency, digitization, and innovation. Programs like the iGOT Karmayogi platform provide digital training opportunities, encouraging lifelong learning for government employees.

A Transformative Decade Ahead

The Prime Minister concluded by emphasizing the pivotal role of the youth in building a new India. He encouraged the new appointees to uphold a commitment to learning, growth, and national service.

With a comprehensive approach that spans youth empowerment, rural development, women’s advancement, and government modernization, the Rozgar Mela signifies a monumental step in realizing the vision of a self-reliant and progressive India.